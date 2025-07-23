Former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Wojciech Balczun appointed minister in Polish government

Former head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Wojciech Balczun, has been appointed Minister of State Assets in the renewed Polish government. He replaced Jakub Jaworski in this position, as stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reports PAP, writes UNN.

Details

Prior to this appointment, Balczun served as president of the Industrial Development Agency. In the past, he managed the PKO BP bank in Poland and was president of the board of PKP Cargo from 2008 to 2013.

PKP Cargo is one of the largest railway carriers in Europe. Balczun restructured this company, formulated its development strategy, and brought it to the stock exchange. From 2016 to 2017, Balczun headed Ukrzaliznytsia as chairman of the board.

What is known about the new Polish government

During the personnel reshuffle, the Polish government will be reduced from 26 to 21 ministers. Tusk explained that the previous government was too large. Its reduction is aimed at streamlining work, because "when too many people talk about the same topic, it is harder to make decisions."

In addition, it is planned to reduce the composition at the level of state secretaries and undersecretaries after the appointment of ministers.

It is noted that Radosław Sikorski remains in the chair of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland. The Ministry of Agriculture, instead of Czesław Siekierski, was headed by his deputy Stefan Krajewski.

The new ministers are planned to be sworn in on Thursday. The first government meeting in the new composition will take place on Friday.

Addition

The Supreme Court of Poland confirmed Karol Nawrocki's victory in the presidential elections, despite disputes and numerous complaints. The decision paves the way for Nawrocki to take the oath and assume office.