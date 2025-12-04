Mogherini resigned as Rector of the College of Europe amid corruption scandal

Former EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini has resigned as rector of the College of Europe, UNN reports with reference to POLITICO.

Details

In her statement, Mogherini said: "In accordance with the utmost rigor and fairness with which I have always performed my duties, today I have decided to resign as Rector of the College of Europe and Director of the European Union Diplomatic Academy."

Mogherini and one of the bloc's most senior diplomats, Stefano Sannino, were taken into custody on Tuesday after Belgian police conducted raids as part of a fraud investigation. Sannino left his position at the Commission on Wednesday.

Police searched the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the College of Europe over alleged corruption in the creation of a training academy for diplomats.

Mogherini, a former Italian foreign minister, headed the EEAS from 2014 to 2019 and has been working at the College of Europe since 2020.

Recall

On December 2, it became known that three people, including former Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, were detained in Belgium on suspicion of fraud with EU funds. The investigation concerns possible favoritism in the European External Action Service's program for the College of Europe.