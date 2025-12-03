$42.330.01
Former EU diplomacy chief Mogherini released from custody after questioning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Three suspects in the corruption case, including Federica Mogherini and Stefano Sannino, have been released from custody. They are accused of fraud, corruption, and conflict of interest, but are not considered a flight risk.

Former EU diplomacy chief Mogherini released from custody after questioning

Three suspects in a corruption case, including former EU foreign policy and security chief Federica Mogherini and high-ranking European Commission official Stefano Sannino, have been released from custody. This was reported by EuroNews, writes UNN.

Details

Belgian authorities released Mogherini, Sannino, and a third suspect, who were detained yesterday, from custody after questioning as part of a corruption case and charges being brought, as they are not considered a flight risk.

Police searched the premises of the College of Europe in Bruges and the European External Action Service in Brussels.

Searches conducted at EU diplomatic service and College of Europe in Belgium02.12.25, 12:20 • 3426 views

The European Public Prosecutor's Office announced in a press release on Wednesday morning that three individuals had been formally charged. They also stated that the third suspect is a senior official at the College of Europe. According to the Italian press, the suspect is also an Italian citizen.

The charges relate to fraud and corruption in procurement, conflict of interest, and breach of professional secrecy. They were released as they are not considered a flight risk

- the press statement reads.

The prosecutor added that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by Belgian courts.

Recall

On December 2, it became known that three people, including former Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, were detained in Belgium on suspicion of fraud involving EU funds. The investigation concerns possible favoritism in the European External Action Service's awarding of a program to the College of Europe.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Search
The Diplomat
European Commission
Belgium
Italy