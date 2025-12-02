Former EU diplomacy chief Mogherini detained in Belgium - media

In Belgium, three people were detained on Tuesday in Bruges and Brussels as part of an investigation into possible fraud in the use of EU funds, including former Vice-President of the European Commission and former head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini, Le Soir reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at the European Union's diplomatic service in Brussels and several buildings of the College of Europe in Bruges as part of an investigation into possible fraud in the use of EU funds, the EU Prosecutor General's Office announced.

Searches conducted at EU diplomatic service and College of Europe in Belgium

A total of three people were detained, the agency added.

"One of them is the Rector of the College of Europe, Federica Mogherini," the publication states.

"The former Vice-President of the European Commission is currently in custody," as Le Soir learned from a reliable source, confirming information from L'Echo.

According to the publication, one of the leaders of the College of Europe and the former Secretary General of the European External Action Service (2021-2025), Italian diplomat Stefano Sannino, were also detained for questioning.

"The investigation aims to investigate suspicions of favoritism and possible unfair competition in the European External Action Service's awarding of a nine-month training program for future European diplomats to the prestigious College of Europe," the publication states.

The alleged offenses date back to the period 2021-2022, and potential charges include: "fraud in public procurement, corruption, conflict of interest, and breach of professional secrecy," the EU Prosecutor's Office reports.

Before this police operation, the EU Prosecutor's Office requested the lifting of immunity from several suspects, which was granted, the EU Prosecutor's Office also emphasized, without naming any individuals or their positions.

An official EU representative confirmed to AFP that the diplomatic service in Brussels was one of the targets of the police operation in connection with "activities related to previous mandates" before Kaja Kallas took office as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs at the end of 2024.