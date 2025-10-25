$41.900.00
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
10:22 AM • 7212 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 12015 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
08:45 AM • 16233 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 14302 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 16746 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
October 24, 05:15 PM • 31091 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM • 48086 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 36979 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38385 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Former Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces revealed unexpected details about Merkel and Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Jonas Vytautas Žukas claims that Angela Merkel pressured Ukrainians regarding Crimea in 2014. This information was published in his book and caused outrage in Lithuania.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces revealed unexpected details about Merkel and Crimea

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Jonas Vytautas Žukas claims that then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel allegedly pressured Ukrainians in 2014, DW reports, writes UNN.

Details

This statement was included in Žukas' book, published this year, and reported by the German daily newspaper Die Welt. The newspaper reports that this case caused outrage in Lithuania, but was previously unknown outside the country.

When asked by Die Welt for details, Jonas Vytautas Žukas replied that, as a Lithuanian commander, he had previously been in Kyiv. There, he allegedly spoke with Oleksandr Turchynov, the former speaker of parliament. When Žukas asked why Ukrainians did not defend the parliament building in Crimea from Russian occupation in 2014, he allegedly stated that "it was a recommendation from Angela Merkel, expressed in a phone conversation," the publication writes.

Die Welt believes this would be scandalous. The newspaper contacted Merkel's office for comment, but received a reply that the former chancellor does not comment on individual opinions appearing in the media.

The German daily newspaper estimates that Central and Eastern European countries have a negative attitude towards Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, not least after her interview with the Hungarian website Partizan, in which she suggested an indirect link between the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the unwillingness of the countries in the region to negotiate with Russia.

Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico07.10.25, 11:41 • 19068 views

"Behind Merkel's harsh assessments in Central and Eastern Europe lies the fundamental assumption that the chancellor caused significant and, above all, lasting damage to Germany and Europe in three important political areas, thereby enabling or at least contributing to Putin's war," write the authors of the article Philipp Fritz and Pavel Lokshin.

This concerns Germany's dependence on Russian energy supplies, the general naivety in its approach to Russia, and the underestimation of the consequences of mass immigration for Europe, writes Die Welt.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Angela Merkel
Lithuania
Germany
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv