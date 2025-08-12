"Focused on the successful conduct of the event": Rubio spoke with Lavrov before the Trump-Putin meeting

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 7452 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 28345 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 27183 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 49096 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 31684 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 36714 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 98148 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 94388 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 93134 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 43587 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.1m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 11120 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EUAugust 12, 02:20 PM • 24768 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 13980 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 14474 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 9156 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 7452 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 9198 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 28345 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 49096 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 98147 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideo06:19 PM • 1584 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 13990 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 85482 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 48868 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 205349 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

"Focused on the successful conduct of the event": Rubio spoke with Lavrov before the Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed preparations for the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025. The goal of the talks is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

"Focused on the successful conduct of the event": Rubio spoke with Lavrov before the Trump-Putin meeting

On Tuesday, August 12, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed preparations for the planned summit in Alaska. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Both sides confirmed their commitment to the successful conduct of the event.

- stated the message of the Russian defense ministry.

As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio and Lavrov discussed certain aspects of preparations for the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Putin in Alaska, which will take place on August 15, 2025.

Recall

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, at the initiative of the Russian dictator. The purpose of the negotiations is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that discussing Ukraine at the Trump-Putin meeting without its participation is impossible. He stressed that a trilateral meeting of leaders is necessary to end the war.

Ukraine is considering the possibility of freezing the front, recognizing Russia's control over the occupied territories, provided security guarantees and a path to NATO. This is happening ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting.

EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting12.08.25, 07:29 • 21023 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Alaska
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States