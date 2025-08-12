"Focused on the successful conduct of the event": Rubio spoke with Lavrov before the Trump-Putin meeting

On Tuesday, August 12, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed preparations for the planned summit in Alaska. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Both sides confirmed their commitment to the successful conduct of the event. - stated the message of the Russian defense ministry.

As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio and Lavrov discussed certain aspects of preparations for the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Putin in Alaska, which will take place on August 15, 2025.

Recall

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, at the initiative of the Russian dictator. The purpose of the negotiations is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that discussing Ukraine at the Trump-Putin meeting without its participation is impossible. He stressed that a trilateral meeting of leaders is necessary to end the war.

Ukraine is considering the possibility of freezing the front, recognizing Russia's control over the occupied territories, provided security guarantees and a path to NATO. This is happening ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting.

