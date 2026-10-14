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The deaths of five servicemen from the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region — Russians suspected in the crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Five servicemen from the 72nd Brigade were shot dead in a residential building in the Kharkiv region. The Prosecutor's Office is investigating intentional murder; citizens of the Russian Federation are suspected among those involved.

The deaths of five servicemen from the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region — Russians suspected in the crime

In the Kharkiv region, an unknown assailant shot and killed five Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. The investigation established that this happened on October 13, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the man opened fire on the servicemen who were inside a residential building. All five died from their injuries.

On October 14, under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv region, a pretrial investigation was launched into the intentional murder of two or more persons (Clause 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the statement reads.

The article provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

At the same time, the press service of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians reported that the deceased were servicemen of this unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They also added that persons who are likely citizens of the Russian Federation may be involved in this crime.

In the Kyiv region, a deserter killed the 17-year-old daughter of an acquaintance over an insult; he was detained and served with a notice of suspicion - Prosecutor General17.06.26, 18:20 • 3860 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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