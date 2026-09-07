Five regions of Ukraine are without power due to enemy attacks and bad weather

As of the morning of September 7, due to hostilities and bad weather, some consumers in five regions of Ukraine remain without electricity. At the same time, no restrictions on electricity consumption are expected today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were without power in the morning. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows the statement said.

Due to bad weather, consumers in the Mykolaiv region remain without electricity. Repair crews are working to restore power supply.

Electricity consumption restrictions will not be applied today. Information about changes in power supply will be posted on the official resources of distribution system operators.

The ministry urged consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Finance Minister Marchenko warned of Ukraine’s most difficult budget situation since the start of the war ahead of a "very difficult winter" - media