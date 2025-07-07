Five million people in Texas remain at risk of flooding - Media

Today, rain continues in some parts of Texas. According to NBC News, five million people are still at risk of flooding, UNN reports.

... five million people in central Texas are still at risk of flooding. Affected areas include San Angelo, Killeen, Kerrville, San Antonio, and Austin - the report says.

Heavy rains and storms continue to affect parts of the already waterlogged region, NBC added.

Recall

The flood hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for parts of Kerr County after intense rainfall, which reached up to 30 cm.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that he had declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where the flood occurred. According to him, this will immediately provide rescuers with the necessary resources.