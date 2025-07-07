$41.730.01
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Five million people in Texas remain at risk of flooding - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Rains continue in some parts of Texas, where five million people in the central region, including San Angelo and Austin, remain at risk of flooding. US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Kerr County due to intense rainfall.

Five million people in Texas remain at risk of flooding - Media

Today, rain continues in some parts of Texas. According to NBC News, five million people are still at risk of flooding, UNN reports.

... five million people in central Texas are still at risk of flooding. Affected areas include San Angelo, Killeen, Kerrville, San Antonio, and Austin 

- the report says.

Heavy rains and storms continue to affect parts of the already waterlogged region, NBC added.

Texas flood death toll rises to 91, Trump prepares for visit - White House07.07.25, 21:11 • 1005 views

Recall

The flood hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for parts of Kerr County after intense rainfall, which reached up to 30 cm.  

US President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that he had declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where the flood occurred. According to him, this will immediately provide rescuers with the necessary resources.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Truth Social
Austin, Texas
Donald Trump
Texas
Tesla
