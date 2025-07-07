Texas flood death toll rises to 91, Trump prepares for visit - White House

In Texas, 91 people died as a result of the flood. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt at a briefing, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Leavitt spoke about US President Donald Trump's reaction to the floods and said that the administration is "working closely" with state and local officials.

"The situation on the ground remains dangerous, and additional threats to public safety may arise with further heavy rains," she said.

She also said that Trump plans to visit Texas "later this week."

The White House is currently coordinating these travel plans, we hope it will be later this week, probably on Friday. But we want to do it at the most appropriate time for state and local officials, we don't want to interrupt local efforts. - added the White House spokeswoman.

Earlier, Trump stated that he would probably visit it on Friday.

The flood hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for certain areas of Kerr County after intense rains, the amount of which reached up to 30 cm.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that he had declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where the flood occurred. According to him, this will immediately provide rescuers with the necessary resources.