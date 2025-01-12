First illegal drugs use room to be opened in Britain

The first room for the use of illegal drugs - Thistle - will be opened in the UK. All procedures will take place under the strict supervision of doctors. This is reported by the British broadcaster BBC and the Guardian , UNN reports.

It is noted that Thistle is the first and only drug use room in the UK. It will open its doors on January 13, 2025.

Thistle will be open 365 days a year from 9:00 to 21:00 and will provide visitors with self-administration of drugs in a clean and safe environment under the supervision of medical professionals.

Clients will be able to inject illegally acquired heroin or cocaine there under medical supervision. It is located in the eastern part of Glasgow, where a large number of people inject drugs in public places.

According to project manager Lynn McDonald, the staff does not know how many injections will be given at the center each day.

Some services similar in size to ours in other countries receive up to 200 people a day, but it's really hard to predict - Lynn McDonald said.

The project aims to reduce the number of overdoses and harm from drugs, as well as to make drug use less visible to society. This program is funded by the Scottish Government.

People will not be prosecuted for possession of illegal drugs while staying at Thistle.

The new facility will not dispense drugs - visitors will have to bring them themselves - reports BBC.

Thistle has rooms for medical consultations, a recovery and observation room, as well as a kitchen and a recreation area.

Users will also have access to a clothing and shower facility.

