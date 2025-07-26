$41.770.00
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
05:25 PM • 5592 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 15882 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 33118 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 63894 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 168077 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 73960 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 69197 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 111613 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42419 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55874 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Publications
Exclusives
Fighting on the Thailand-Cambodia border stopped: what made the sides lay down their arms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Heavy rains have temporarily halted hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia on their shared border, although both sides maintain their positions. Thai authorities have evacuated almost 100,000 civilians due to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Fighting on the Thailand-Cambodia border stopped: what made the sides lay down their arms

Heavy rains have led to a temporary ceasefire in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. This was reported by The Nation, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that torrential rains forced a temporary halt to fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces along their shared border, although both sides maintain their positions as tensions remain high.

The 2nd Army Operations Center reported that fighting temporarily ceased due to heavy rains in the conflict zone, with the situation remaining largely unchanged from noon as of 4:00 PM local time Saturday.

- the publication writes.

The authors indicate that despite the lull in fighting caused by weather conditions, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. Thus, Thai authorities evacuated 97,431 civilians from risk areas, moving them to designated civilian collection points in four provinces.

The temporary ceasefire, caused by adverse weather conditions, provides a brief respite for both military and humanitarian workers trying to help the displaced population.

- the article states.

Deaths in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia increase despite ceasefire call26.07.25, 10:42 • 3114 views

The authors note that despite large-scale missile strikes, Thai authorities have not yet reported any civilian casualties.

"As both armies hold their positions, the situation remains unstable and may escalate after weather conditions improve," the media summarizes.

Recall

The conflict between Cambodia and Thailand erupted on July 24 after shooting on the border of the two states in the areas of ancient temples. The shooting cost the lives of several Thai and Cambodian soldiers. Both sides do not take responsibility for the start of the conflict.

Thailand declared martial law in eight districts of two provinces due to the border conflict with Cambodia. The decision was made to protect sovereignty and citizens after Cambodia used force.

Decided to stop another war: Trump called the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia26.07.25, 19:35 • 1922 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Cambodia
Thailand
