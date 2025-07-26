Fighting on the Thailand-Cambodia border stopped: what made the sides lay down their arms

Heavy rains have led to a temporary ceasefire in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. This was reported by The Nation, informs UNN.

It is noted that torrential rains forced a temporary halt to fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces along their shared border, although both sides maintain their positions as tensions remain high.

The 2nd Army Operations Center reported that fighting temporarily ceased due to heavy rains in the conflict zone, with the situation remaining largely unchanged from noon as of 4:00 PM local time Saturday. - the publication writes.

The authors indicate that despite the lull in fighting caused by weather conditions, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. Thus, Thai authorities evacuated 97,431 civilians from risk areas, moving them to designated civilian collection points in four provinces.

The temporary ceasefire, caused by adverse weather conditions, provides a brief respite for both military and humanitarian workers trying to help the displaced population. - the article states.

The authors note that despite large-scale missile strikes, Thai authorities have not yet reported any civilian casualties.

"As both armies hold their positions, the situation remains unstable and may escalate after weather conditions improve," the media summarizes.

The conflict between Cambodia and Thailand erupted on July 24 after shooting on the border of the two states in the areas of ancient temples. The shooting cost the lives of several Thai and Cambodian soldiers. Both sides do not take responsibility for the start of the conflict.

Thailand declared martial law in eight districts of two provinces due to the border conflict with Cambodia. The decision was made to protect sovereignty and citizens after Cambodia used force.

