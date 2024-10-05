Fico wants to go to Moscow next year

Next year, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wants to go to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Slovak edition SME reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Who will prevent me from going to Moscow next year, when it will be 80 years since the end of World War II, to go to a peaceful demonstration?" - he asked in the show "Sobotné dialógy". "I think I will go. Why not," he answered when asked if he would go. "What does it have to do with the present," he added.

Fico says he wants to restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine