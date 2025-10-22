Fico announced attempts to disrupt the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
08:35 AM • 994 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11697 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19823 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21540 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31710 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43714 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42882 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34735 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31674 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32754 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 4012 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 7188 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 4638 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions04:50 AM • 17757 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 23938 views
Publications
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 11702 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 24042 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 65555 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 69629 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 68411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 22343 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 37439 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 47344 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 37741 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 93506 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
BFM TV
MiG-31

Fico announced attempts to disrupt the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced evidence of attempts to disrupt a meeting between US and Russian representatives in Budapest. He called for an unhindered Trump-Putin summit with EU support.

Fico announced attempts to disrupt the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest

The Slovak Prime Minister called for the unhindered holding of the US-Russia summit and at the same time emphasized evidence of attempts to disrupt the meeting of the US and Russian presidents in the Hungarian capital.

UNN reports with reference to SME.sk, TASR and the Slovak Prime Minister's social media page.

Details

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he has "clear evidence of attempts to disrupt" the meeting between US and Russian representatives in Budapest "at all costs."

The foreign minister of one of the European Union member states states that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be detained during a flight over that country, and warnings are coming from the European Commission's media environment to Hungary that it must execute an international arrest warrant.

- Fico said.

He added that, in his opinion, "the EU has turned into a war cabinet," and that "a significant part of the EU member states support the war in Ukraine," according to Fico - "in the naive belief that in this way it can weaken and even defeat Russia."

Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yet22.10.25, 00:57 • 43721 view

According to the Slovak Prime Minister, if the European Union wants the fastest possible establishment of peace in Ukraine, then everything possible should be done to ensure that the Trump-Putin summit in Hungary proceeds without hindrance.

The Trump-Putin summit in Budapest must take place as soon as possible, without any obstacles and with the full support of the EU — this is my official position

- Fico stated.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country fully supports the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Slovakia is ready to assist Hungary in organizing this summit, as the main interest is to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest fell through: Moscow wanted too much – Reuters21.10.25, 20:57 • 3726 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine