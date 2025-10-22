Fico announced attempts to disrupt the Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest

The Slovak Prime Minister called for the unhindered holding of the US-Russia summit and at the same time emphasized evidence of attempts to disrupt the meeting of the US and Russian presidents in the Hungarian capital.

UNN reports with reference to SME.sk, TASR and the Slovak Prime Minister's social media page.

Details

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he has "clear evidence of attempts to disrupt" the meeting between US and Russian representatives in Budapest "at all costs."

The foreign minister of one of the European Union member states states that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be detained during a flight over that country, and warnings are coming from the European Commission's media environment to Hungary that it must execute an international arrest warrant. - Fico said.

He added that, in his opinion, "the EU has turned into a war cabinet," and that "a significant part of the EU member states support the war in Ukraine," according to Fico - "in the naive belief that in this way it can weaken and even defeat Russia."

Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yet

According to the Slovak Prime Minister, if the European Union wants the fastest possible establishment of peace in Ukraine, then everything possible should be done to ensure that the Trump-Putin summit in Hungary proceeds without hindrance.

The Trump-Putin summit in Budapest must take place as soon as possible, without any obstacles and with the full support of the EU — this is my official position - Fico stated.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country fully supports the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Slovakia is ready to assist Hungary in organizing this summit, as the main interest is to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest fell through: Moscow wanted too much – Reuters