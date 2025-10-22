Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yet

President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that a final decision has not yet been made regarding whether his meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, will take place. The American leader explained that he "does not want to waste time." This was reported by UNN with reference to the meeting of the Head of the White House with journalists in the Oval Office on Tuesday, October 21.

No, I don't want to waste time on meetings. I don't want to waste time. So I'll see what happens next. We've made all these great peace deals and solid arrangements. I said, "Step back and go home and everyone take a break because you have two countries killing each other." So we'll see what comes of it. - said Trump.

The US President clarified that he does not consider a meeting with Putin useless, "but many unpredictable things can happen."

Recall

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour telephone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the Russian president, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the expected meeting this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between negotiators on preparations for peace talks.

