February 6: World No Cell Phone Day, International Bartender's Day

Today, February 6, everyone can join the World Day without a cell phone, UNN reports.

The event was founded in 2001 by French writer Philip Marceau, who wrote the world's first SMS novel. Most of the words in this detective book are presented in the form of abbreviations, as is often done when writing SMS messages.

Anyone who wants to join the World No Cell Phone Day is encouraged to leave the house without these gadgets, and, in general, to pretend that they do not exist.

In 2013, Phil Marceau coined the term "addictophobia". It refers to a mental disorder or illness associated with the fear of losing a cell phone. When people find themselves on the street without a cell phone, they experience panic or just a sense of anxiety, as they lose control of the situation and become cut off from the world. This is where various mental disorders begin.

Another event today related to technological progress is Safer Internet Day, which has been celebrated since 2004.

The event aims to spread knowledge about the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technologies for children and youth.

February 6 is also the International Bartender's Day.

The first professional ones appeared in the United States in the mid-nineteenth century. In gold mining areas, local stores began to sell alcohol. To separate the area with alcohol from the rest of the sales area, they began to install barriers, which later became bar counters. The space behind the bar was called a bar, and the people who worked there were called bartenders.

Bartender Jerry Thomas is considered the inventor of the cocktail. In 1862, he also published the book Bartender's Guide, which is still considered the "Bible" of bartenders.

During Prohibition in the United States, many bartenders moved to Europe.

In 1951, the International Bartenders Association was founded.

Since 2012, on the initiative of the United Nations, events have been held in many countries around the world to mark the International Day Against Female Genital Mutilation.

Female genital mutilation includes all procedures aimed at altering or mutilating the female genitalia for non-medical purposes. This practice, which is common in some countries in Africa and Asia, is internationally recognized as a violation of the rights of women and girls. It reflects deep-rooted inequalities between the sexes and represents an extreme form of discrimination against women and girls.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Vukol of Smyrna. He was a disciple of John the Theologian and bishop of Smyrna. He had the gift of healing and miracles.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians by Emperor Diocletian, Vukol was imprisoned and subjected to severe torture. The saint was released after Emperor Constantine the Great came to power.

The relics of Vukol are kept in a church in the Italian city of Bari.

Anatolii, Arsen, Oleksandr, Maksym, Mariia, and Khrystyna celebrate their name days on February 6.