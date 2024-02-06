February 6: World No Cell Phone Day, International Bartender's Day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54568 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115045 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120623 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164310 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265841 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176509 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148570 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236340 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77648 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55407 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91106 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 51696 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 31910 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265834 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233570 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115030 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97794 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100151 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116722 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117405 views
February 6: World No Cell Phone Day, International Bartender's Day

February 6: World No Cell Phone Day, International Bartender's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23630 views

World No Cell Phone Day was founded in 2001 by French writer Philip Marceau, who wrote the world's first SMS novel. Anyone who wants to join the event is encouraged to leave home without their cell phones, and, in general, to pretend that they do not exist.

Today, February 6, everyone can join the World Day without a cell phone, UNN reports.

The event was founded in 2001 by French writer Philip Marceau, who wrote the world's first SMS novel. Most of the words in this detective book are presented in the form of abbreviations, as is often done when writing SMS messages.

Anyone who wants to join the World No Cell Phone Day is encouraged to leave the house without these gadgets, and, in general, to pretend that they do not exist.

In 2013, Phil Marceau coined the term "addictophobia". It refers to a mental disorder or illness associated with the fear of losing a cell phone. When people find themselves on the street without a cell phone, they experience panic or just a sense of anxiety, as they lose control of the situation and become cut off from the world. This is where various mental disorders begin.

Another event today related to technological progress is Safer Internet Day, which has been celebrated since 2004.

The event aims to spread knowledge about the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technologies for children and youth.

February 6 is also the International Bartender's Day.

The first professional ones appeared in the United States in the mid-nineteenth century. In gold mining areas, local stores began to sell alcohol.  To separate the area with alcohol from the rest of the sales area, they began to install barriers, which later  became bar counters. The space behind the bar was called a bar, and the people who worked there were called bartenders.

Bartender Jerry Thomas is considered the inventor of the cocktail. In 1862, he also published the book Bartender's Guide, which is still considered the "Bible" of bartenders.

During Prohibition in the United States, many bartenders moved to Europe.  

In 1951, the International Bartenders Association was founded.

Since 2012, on the initiative of the United Nations, events have been held in many countries around the world to mark the International Day Against Female Genital Mutilation.

Female genital mutilation includes all procedures aimed at altering or mutilating the female genitalia for non-medical purposes. This practice, which is common in some countries in Africa and Asia, is internationally recognized as a violation of the rights of women and girls. It reflects deep-rooted inequalities between the sexes and represents an extreme form of discrimination against women and girls.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Vukol of Smyrna. He was a disciple of John the Theologian and bishop of Smyrna. He had the gift of healing and miracles.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians by Emperor Diocletian, Vukol was imprisoned and subjected to severe torture. The saint was released after Emperor Constantine the Great came to power.

The relics of Vukol are kept in a church in the Italian city of Bari.

Anatolii, Arsen, Oleksandr, Maksym, Mariia, and Khrystyna celebrate their name days on February 6.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

united-nationsUnited Nations
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States

