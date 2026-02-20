February 20 - Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 22996 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 44561 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 26980 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 43922 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 28060 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 39600 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 28806 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26779 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26162 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19405 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
0.9m/s
78%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 32167 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 11802 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 11956 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 15281 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 15063 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 27570 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 43895 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 39581 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 38395 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 50041 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 11889 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 24441 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 28772 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 28170 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 35817 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

February 20 - Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On February 20, Ukraine commemorates the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, honoring those who died during the Revolution of Dignity. This date marks the peak of violence in 2014, when the largest number of protesters were killed.

February 20 - Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes

On February 20, Ukraine commemorates the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes at the state level. This date honors the memory of those who died during the Revolution of Dignity, primarily during the most tragic days of confrontation in the center of Kyiv in February 2014, as reported by UNN.

The commemorative day was established by Presidential Decree No. 69/2015 and has been observed annually on February 20 ever since.

The Revolution of Dignity was a mass civil protest that lasted 94 days – from November 21, 2013, to February 22, 2014. It was triggered by a sharp change in the foreign policy course and development vector of the state, and subsequently by unconstitutional actions of the authorities. The center of events was the capital's Maidan Nezalezhnosti and the surrounding streets: Khreshchatyk, Mykhaila Hrushevskoho, Instytutska.

Why February 20 was chosen as the day of commemoration

February 20, 2014, marked the peak of violence against protesters: on this day, the largest number of people died on the streets of the government quarter and near Maidan. That is why the date became a symbolic turning point, after which there was no turning back: society paid the highest price for choosing freedom, dignity, and a European future.

Who are the Heavenly Hundred Heroes

The name "Heavenly Hundred" emerged by analogy with the hundreds of Maidan Self-Defense and became established during the farewells to the fallen on February 21-22, 2014. The Heavenly Hundred Heroes include people of different ages, professions, views, from various regions, and even countries.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory provides the following details: the youngest hero, Nazariy Voytovych, was 17 years old, and the oldest, Ivan Nakonechny, was 82. Among the 107 heroes who died during the Revolution of Dignity, there were also three women: Antonina Dvoryanets, Olha Bura, and Lyudmyla Sheremet.

State and memory: what has changed since 2014

After the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine began to build an entire layer of state memory policy.

A separate symbol became the state award associated with the feat of the Heavenly Hundred: this refers to the Order of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, whose statute and design were approved by Presidential Decree No. 844/2014.

And five patriots from among the Heavenly Hundred Heroes — Oleksandr Badera, Yuriy Dyakovsky, Yuriy Popravka, Volodymyr Rybak, and Dmytro Cherniavsky — were posthumously awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine."

This year, as usual, flowers will be laid at memorial signs and monuments to the fallen, and the country's top officials will remember the Heavenly Hundred heroes in their speeches and video addresses. Memorial services will be held in churches, temples, and cathedrals.

In addition, on the eve of February 20, 2026, the National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity and partners also announced events and a social campaign for the date, and memorial events with the participation of the heroes' families are planned in Kyiv.

You can read books and watch documentaries about the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. Specifically:

  • the book series "Maidan. Direct Speech";
    • the three-volume work "Heavenly Hundred. Biographies" (author — Svitlana Tereykovska);
      • the book "Maidan from the First Person. 45 Stories of the Revolution of Dignity";
        • the collection "Maidan from the First Person. Art on the Barricades";
          • the film series "The Winter That Changed Us" by director Volodymyr Tykhyi;
            • the film "Maidan" by Serhiy Loznytsia.

              Why this date feels different during the "great war"

              After 2022, the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes acquired an additional dimension. The Revolution of Dignity became not only a story about protests but also a prelude to a long war for Ukraine's right to be itself. In this sense, February 20 is a starting point from the choice of freedom in 2013-2014 to the daily resistance today.

              Oleksandra Vasylenko

              Society
              Director
              War in Ukraine
              Film
              Skirmishes
              Maidan Nezalezhnosti
              Rallies in Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Kyiv