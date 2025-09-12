$41.210.09
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
FBI shows Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, offering $100,000 for information - new crime details

Kyiv • UNN

 164 views

US authorities have released a video showing Charlie Kirk's alleged killer jumping from a roof and fleeing. The FBI is offering $100,000 for information that will help apprehend the suspect.

FBI shows Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, offering $100,000 for information - new crime details

American authorities have released a video showing the alleged killer of prominent conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The footage shows an armed man jumping from the roof of a building on the campus of Utah Valley University and fleeing after firing a shot. This is reported in a ABC News material, writes UNN.

Details

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information that helps apprehend the murder suspect.

The video footage was first shown during a press conference held on Thursday evening with representatives of federal and local authorities. 

Utah Governor Spencer Cox urged citizens to join the investigation and help identify the attacker. 

We cannot do our job without the help of the public. We need to find this evil person

— Cox stated.

The head of the state emphasized that if guilt is proven, the authorities will insist on applying the death penalty. The FBI, meanwhile, has promised a reward of up to $100,000 for information that will help identify the shooter and arrest him.

FBI Director Kash Patel was also present at the briefing, but declined to comment or answer questions from journalists.

Shortly before this, the authorities distributed additional photos of the wanted man: in them, the suspect is captured with a black backpack and a T-shirt with a print resembling the American flag. According to the Department of Public Safety, the man was wearing different clothes, including Converse sneakers, which may help in his identification.

Investigators found that the suspect left shoe prints and palm prints when jumping from the roof. At the same time, the authorities have already received more than 7,000 reports from citizens and conducted about 200 interviews as part of the investigation.

American activist Charlie Kirk died - Trump10.09.25, 23:52 • 3800 views

Earlier that day, the FBI office in Salt Lake City released two more images of the man: in one of them, he was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Recall

In the USA, it was clarified that suspects in Charlie Kirk's murder have not been detained, and the investigation is ongoing. Earlier, it was reported that a person involved in the murder of Trump's associate had been detained.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found a rifle that was likely used to kill American politician Charlie Kirk. Investigators discovered the weapon and other evidence in the wooded area where the attacker was hiding.

Transgender and anti-fascist inscriptions were found on the rifle cartridges that likely killed Charlie Kirk. 

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Charlie Kirk's murder. The murder occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk received thousands of threats throughout his life.

The body of American political activist Charlie Kirk will be transported by the Vice President's plane to Arizona. Vice President J.D. Vance will personally accompany the coffin to Phoenix.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kash Patel
Utah
Arizona
J. D. Vance
United States