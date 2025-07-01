$41.780.14
Favbet Team: How in one year the team transformed into one of the most prominent in Ukrainian esports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 263 views

Favbet Team appeared in May 2023 and in one year transformed into a recognizable esports organization. Despite the challenges of war, the team formed a strong roster, focusing on life principles and an individual approach.

Photo: Favbet Team

Favbet Team appeared in May 2024. In one year, the team transformed from an ambitious project into a full-fledged organization with a unique style, recognizable content, and convincing gameplay.

Esports during the war: a difficult start and challenges

Creating a professional infrastructure during mass power outages meant working at the limit. The first bootcamp took place in conditions far from standard: with generators and the sound of sirens in the background.

Photo: Favbet Team
Photo: Favbet Team

"The most difficult part was the beginning itself, that is, launching the organization, but the first months brought us together. We clearly understood that it wouldn't be easy, but we are here together – both the team and the organization," comments FAVBET Team Sports Director Bogdan Rehteta.

Soon after its launch, Favbet Team became part of a new generation of Ukrainian tags along with Passion UA, KONO.ecf, TNL, Leo, who are not just surviving, but shaping the face of the scene.

How the squad is formed

Favbet Team focuses not only on statistics or positional skill, but also on life principles: absence of ties with the aggressor country, readiness to come to bootcamps, a common vision for the future.

The signing process always begins with communication, when the team openly states its goals, learns about the player's motivation, and only then makes a decision.

The team as an ecosystem

Favbet Team is a system where everyone has their role. The roster includes experienced Bondik, charismatic j3kie, young talents Smash and t3ns1on, as well as Marix from Luxembourg with Ukrainian roots. Alongside them are coach Crush and the media team led by Loran, who transformed Favbet Team's YouTube into a full-fledged content hub.

Work with players is based on an individual approach. Veterans add stability, and young players add drive. 

Psychology and mutual understanding

Emotions are part of the game, and conflicts within the team are inevitable. However, Favbet Team operates on a simple rule: never stay alone with a problem. "Sometimes a heated argument brings more benefit than a cold conversation. Because emotions are a good indicator of how much you care about the result," says Bogdan Rehteta. After each match, the sports director comes to the players to support them, lighten the atmosphere, or simply be there. This creates trust, which translates into confidence on the server.

Key challenge – Ukrainian identity

The main task for the entire scene is to popularize Ukrainian culture and a principled stance in global esports (refusal to participate in tournaments with Russians and play against teams from the aggressor country). Also, as Bogdan Rehteta noted, the team actively invests in youth, develops streamers, and creates local content.

Bootcamp as a ritual

The brightest event of the year for the team was the winter bootcamp. A month under one roof is a chance to build chemistry that cannot be achieved online. 

Photo: Favbet Team
Photo: Favbet Team

"This is always a special time. We live together for a month, train, play, communicate. We become closer. We become a team. This is a very important period, because in esports, such close communication, unfortunately, rarely happens," - shares Bogdan Rehteta. In July, Favbet Team is preparing a new bootcamp with open doors for journalists and influencers.

Favbet Team is about playing for an idea, a team for the future, and strength that is born where it is difficult. And while some only talk about development, these guys are already creating a new generation of Ukrainian esports.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

