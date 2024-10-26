FATF refuses to blacklist Russia at Ukraine's request
Kyiv • UNN
FATF did not include russia in the list of money-laundering countries despite Ukraine's demands. China, India, Saudi Arabia and South Africa opposed this decision, extending only the suspension of russia's membership in the organization.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), contrary to the requirements of Ukraine, did not include Russia in the list of violators. However, FATF has extended the suspension of Moscow's membership in the organization, the FATF said in a statement following a meeting in Paris, the UNN quoted DW as saying.
Reuters sources say Kiev's request was rejected by several countries at once, including China, India, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
One of the agency's interlocutors specified that the decision was postponed to collect additional evidence. The FATF itself declined to comment.
FATF may consider blacklisting russia at the request of Ukraine, Politico reported earlier, citing sources. In public, FATF is noted to have said that it finds russia's aggression unacceptable and contrary to its "core principles," but a near downgrade of russia's rating requires consensus from its multilateral members.
The intergovernmental body now brings together about 40 countries, including China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, three times a year to assess which countries should be moved to or from gray and blacklists.
According to the document, Ukraine first asked to include Russia in the list of high-risk jurisdictions in April 2022 and since then has continuously - albeit unsuccessfully - provided new evidence to downgrade Moscow.
FATF suspended russia's membership in February 2023 - a year after moscow invaded Ukraine - but has so far refrained from downgrading its rating.