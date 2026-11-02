Famous fitness blogger Liam Fitzgerald died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 29

Popular American fitness blogger Liam Fitzgerald died in a motorcycle accident on October 30. He was 29 years old. The tragic news was confirmed by his girlfriend, Jamie Lynn Rinaldi. E! News reports, writes UNN.

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According to Rinaldi, the blogger sustained severe injuries, and attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

He sustained severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who desperately tried to save him, they were unable to bring him back — she wrote on Instagram on October 31.

The couple had rekindled their relationship shortly before the tragedy

Fitzgerald had about 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 350,000 on TikTok. He posted videos about workouts, a healthy lifestyle, and motivation.

On November 1, the blogger's family released a statement in which they recalled his energy, kindness, and desire to inspire others.

Rinaldi also revealed that shortly before the accident, she and Liam had rekindled their romantic relationship after a difficult period. The couple decided not to publicize their reconciliation so they could focus on their future together.

Just a few days ago, we officially decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend again. We were happy, making progress, and excited about the future we were building together — she shared.

Fitzgerald's loved ones asked the public to respect their privacy and refrain from speculating about the circumstances of the tragedy.

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