Fake “documents” for tax evaders were printed: law enforcement officers expose clandestine printing houses

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88002 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100409 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108342 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103796 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103787 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113442 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119793 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64628 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114496 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35750 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 88002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135522 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156996 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27841 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32749 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114496 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119793 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140335 views
Fake “documents” for tax evaders were printed: law enforcement officers expose clandestine printing houses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26907 views

The SBU exposed a criminal group of 4 people who produced fake documents to evade mobilization. The monthly profit of the group reached UAH 3 million, and the cost of one document was up to $5000.

The SBU, together with the National Police and the BES, neutralized a criminal group that massively forged official documents of Ukraine for sale. As a result of complex measures in different regions of the country, 4 organizers of underground "printing houses" that operated in Kyiv and Prykarpattia were detained. This is reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the case, the criminals produced hundreds of fake documents every week, including service IDs and medical reports from the military medical commission on the "poor" health of conscripts,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the defendants offered the finished products to potential conscripts who tried to evade mobilization. The cost of the forgery ranged from 500 to 5 thousand US dollars, depending on the type of "document". According to preliminary data, the average monthly "profit" of the defendants was up to UAH 3 million

The investigation revealed that the criminal group was organized by a resident of Vinnytsia region. He involved 3 of his acquaintances from Kryvyi Rih, Ivano-Frankivsk and Cherkasy in the illegal activity. One of the dealers already had a criminal record for forgery.

270 searches uncover large-scale schemes of men smuggling abroad: suspects are notified18.01.25, 10:12 • 35407 views

To mass-produce counterfeits, they purchased all the necessary office equipment, including printers for printing on plastic cards. The defendants sent the finished products to customers via postal services, and accepted payments on crypto wallets and bank cards. To find customers, the offenders used personal connections and offered "printing services" in specially created Telegram channels.

Searches of the detainees' homes revealed forged documents, stamps and seal impressions, cell phones, computers and draft records with evidence of the crimes.

Currently, all 4 defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Art. 1, 2 Art. 199 (manufacturing, storage, acquisition, transportation, transfer of holographic security elements committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

- Part 3 of Art. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps committed by prior conspiracy).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. In particular, information about the sale of counterfeits to Russian agents is being checked. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In Dnipro, a lawyer offered assistance in evading mobilization for $12,00024.01.25, 11:28 • 24678 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

