In Dnipro, a lawyer offered assistance in evading mobilization for $12,000

A lawyer who offered a local resident a “package of services” to avoid mobilization and travel abroad is exposed in Dnipro. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU, detained a lawyer from Dnipro when he received payment for helping a local resident avoid mobilization and go abroad.

Boasting of his connections with MCC officials and law enforcement officers, the lawyer offered a local resident to organize a “service package” for him in exchange for USD 12 thousand to avoid mobilization and travel abroad. He promised to help the man get fictitiously treated in one of the medical institutions, and then arrange the necessary documents with representatives of the TCC - writes the SBI.

According to the investigation, the amount of payment discussed by the defendant with the “client” included assistance in transporting the recruit out of the country.

The lawyer guaranteed that he would be allowed to cross the border and would not be asked “unnecessary” questions.

A lawyer was detained red-handed while receiving $12 thousand. The lawyer was detained red-handed while receiving $12,000. In addition to the bribe, military registration documents for three other recruits with resolutions and seals of one of the local TCCs were found and seized in his car.

The lawyer was served a notice of suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

