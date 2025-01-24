In Dnipro, a lawyer offered assistance in evading mobilization for $12,000

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89930 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100613 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108553 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135695 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120012 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65779 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114744 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37093 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157125 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28738 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114744 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120012 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140407 views
In Dnipro, a lawyer offered assistance in evading mobilization for $12,000

In Dnipro, a lawyer offered assistance in evading mobilization for $12,000

 • 24679 views

The SBI detained a lawyer who helped avoid conscription and go abroad for a bribe. Military documents of three conscripts with the seals of the TCC were found in his car.

A lawyer who offered a local resident a “package of services” to avoid mobilization and travel abroad is exposed in Dnipro. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU, detained a lawyer from Dnipro when he received payment for helping a local resident avoid mobilization and go abroad.

Boasting of his connections with MCC officials and law enforcement officers, the lawyer offered a local resident to organize a “service package” for him in exchange for USD 12 thousand to avoid mobilization and travel abroad. He promised to help the man get fictitiously treated in one of the medical institutions, and then arrange the necessary documents with representatives of the TCC

- writes the SBI.

According to the investigation, the amount of payment discussed by the defendant with the “client” included assistance in transporting the recruit out of the country.

The lawyer guaranteed that he would be allowed to cross the border and would not be asked “unnecessary” questions.

A lawyer was detained red-handed while receiving $12 thousand. The lawyer was detained red-handed while receiving $12,000. In addition to the bribe, military registration documents for three other recruits with resolutions and seals of one of the local TCCs were found and seized in his car.

Image

The lawyer was served a notice of suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The SBU detained a well-known lawyer from Dnipropetrovs'k regionwho was passing on to the FSB the coordinates of strategic targets for missile strikes. As a result of his actions, 6 people died and 30 Ukrainians were injured.

Scheme to falsify HIV tests to evade mobilization exposed in Dnipro19.01.25, 10:15 • 31838 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

