Scheme to falsify HIV tests to evade mobilization exposed in Dnipro

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro exposed officials and doctors of the military medical commission of one of the RTCs and other medical institutions who forged HIV test results for men to avoid mobilization. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

Reportedly, the doctors of the VLC falsified the results of blood tests for HIV. After that, entered false data into medical documents and the Monitoring of Socially Significant Diseases information system.

Such manipulations allowed the "sick" men to withdraw from military registration and cross the state border of Ukraine without hindrance - said the National Police.

They also added that the "service" of deregistration cost 10 thousand dollars.

Law enforcement officers conducted 19 searches at the suspects' places of registration and residence, as well as in their offices and vehicles. They seized, among other things, computer equipment, medical records, and other items confirming the owners' involvement in the fraud.

Reportedly, criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 362 (Unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or stored on the carriers of such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it), Part 3 of Article 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The defendants face imprisonment for up to 10 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.