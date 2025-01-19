Scheme to falsify HIV tests to evade mobilization exposed in Dnipro

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 107143 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105483 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113480 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115823 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 139548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105336 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113563 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 107221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 139618 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141189 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 65865 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 85458 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122032 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124455 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142434 views
Scheme to falsify HIV tests to evade mobilization exposed in Dnipro

Scheme to falsify HIV tests to evade mobilization exposed in Dnipro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31839 views

Officials and doctors at the Dnipro MEC falsified HIV test results to avoid mobilization. They took 10 thousand dollars for the “service” of deregistration.

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro exposed officials and doctors of the military medical commission of one of the RTCs and other medical institutions who  forged HIV test results for men to avoid mobilization. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police. 

Details 

Reportedly, the doctors of the VLC falsified the results of blood tests for HIV. After that, entered false data into medical documents and the Monitoring of Socially Significant Diseases information system.

Such manipulations allowed the "sick" men to withdraw from military registration and cross the state border of Ukraine without hindrance

- said the National Police.

They also added that the "service" of deregistration cost 10 thousand dollars. 

Law enforcement officers conducted 19 searches at the suspects' places of registration and residence, as well as in their offices and vehicles. They seized, among other things, computer equipment, medical records, and other items confirming the owners' involvement in the fraud.

270 searches uncover large-scale schemes of men smuggling abroad: suspects are notified18.01.25, 10:12 • 35408 views

Reportedly, criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 362 (Unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or stored on the carriers of such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it), Part 3 of Article 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The defendants face imprisonment for up to 10 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine

