F-16 combat flight will not take place on the first day - Yevlash

The arrival of F-16s in Ukraine does not mean an immediate combat mission. Preparation of the infrastructure and assessment of the operational situation will determine the readiness of the aircraft to perform tasks. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ilya Yevlash during a telethon on Thursday, reports UNN correspondent.

As soon as they enter Ukraine, it does not mean that a combat flight will take place on the first day. We will look at the operational situation. We are also preparing our infrastructure to receive these aircraft and put them on proper maintenance - , said the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

He says that there should be certain related measures to ensure that the F-16s can effectively perform their tasks.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said that F-16 fighters will start operating in Ukraine "after Easter", but did not specify the exact date, as it has changed several times.