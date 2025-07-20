Explosions reported in Pavlohrad amid air raid alert and ballistic missile threat

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, which recently suffered the most massive attack from the invaders, explosions are heard again. This is reported by local public pages. A little earlier, a ballistic threat from the southeast was reported, UNN reports with reference to local pages on the network.

Details

"Shelter! Ballistics from the southeast," Pavlohrad public pages reported. The corresponding announcement followed the official message from the Air Force

Threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast! - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to local residents, explosions were heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, at these moments.

Recall

On the night of July 19, Russian troops carried out the most massive attack on Pavlohrad, using missiles and drones.