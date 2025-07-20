Explosions reported in Pavlohrad amid air raid alert and ballistic missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions are heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an announced ballistic missile threat from the southeast. This follows the city's recent most massive attack.
In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, which recently suffered the most massive attack from the invaders, explosions are heard again. This is reported by local public pages. A little earlier, a ballistic threat from the southeast was reported, UNN reports with reference to local pages on the network.
Details
"Shelter! Ballistics from the southeast," Pavlohrad public pages reported. The corresponding announcement followed the official message from the Air Force
Threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast!
According to local residents, explosions were heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, at these moments.
Recall
On the night of July 19, Russian troops carried out the most massive attack on Pavlohrad, using missiles and drones.