Explosions occurred in Kharkiv again

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.

According to Suspilne correspondents, a series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv

Air alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.

Also today, UNN reported that Russian troops struck the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district in Kharkiv region this afternoon, with no casualties reported.