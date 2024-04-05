Explosions occurred in Kharkiv again
Kyiv • UNN
A series of explosions occurred again in Kharkiv amid air raid alerts across the country.
Air alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.
Also today, UNN reported that Russian troops struck the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district in Kharkiv region this afternoon, with no casualties reported.