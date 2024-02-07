Experts examine wreckage of missiles used by Russia in attack on Ukraine - Ignat

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Experts examine wreckage of missiles used by Russia in attack on Ukraine - Ignat

Experts examine wreckage of missiles used by Russia in attack on Ukraine - Ignat

Kyiv  •  UNN

Experts are examining the missile debris to determine the types of missiles used by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine.

Currently, experts are examining the missile debris, conducting examinations, after which it will be possible to say exactly what types of missiles were used by the enemy against Ukraine today. This was reported on Kyiv 24 by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, UNN reports .

A lot of them were missiles that were flying on a ballistic trajectory. But to determine what types of missiles they are, so that no more questions are asked that have not yet been answered, is what ground specialists are doing. The fact that everything fell down is being examined, all the debris, and then it will be possible to say what type. We have, in fact, indicated what types of missiles were probably attacked today, in what quantity. 

- Ignat said.

Addendum 

Specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have already started working at the facilities in the capital of Ukraine that were damaged by the morning missile strike of the Russian Federation.

Remnants have already been found that will allow us to identify the weapon used in the attack.

The damage is being inspected, all circumstances are being recorded, and parts and fragments of Russian missiles are being collected for further identification and analysis. Some of the objects of research found in connection with this night attack are marked and have special characteristics. This will help to quickly investigate and provide law enforcement agencies with all possible information. 

 ," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI.

Found debris with markings and special characteristics: Ruvin on the work of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise at the sites of the morning attacks in Kyiv07.02.24, 12:15 • 34903 views

Recall

Earlier, media reportedthat during the February 7 missile attack, Russia allegedly tried to use its ZM22 Zircon "hypersonic" missile to hit targets in Kyiv. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising