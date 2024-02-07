Experts examine wreckage of missiles used by Russia in attack on Ukraine - Ignat

Currently, experts are examining the missile debris, conducting examinations, after which it will be possible to say exactly what types of missiles were used by the enemy against Ukraine today. This was reported on Kyiv 24 by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, UNN reports .

A lot of them were missiles that were flying on a ballistic trajectory. But to determine what types of missiles they are, so that no more questions are asked that have not yet been answered, is what ground specialists are doing. The fact that everything fell down is being examined, all the debris, and then it will be possible to say what type. We have, in fact, indicated what types of missiles were probably attacked today, in what quantity. - Ignat said.

Addendum

Specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have already started working at the facilities in the capital of Ukraine that were damaged by the morning missile strike of the Russian Federation.

Remnants have already been found that will allow us to identify the weapon used in the attack.

The damage is being inspected, all circumstances are being recorded, and parts and fragments of Russian missiles are being collected for further identification and analysis. Some of the objects of research found in connection with this night attack are marked and have special characteristics. This will help to quickly investigate and provide law enforcement agencies with all possible information. ," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI.

Found debris with markings and special characteristics: Ruvin on the work of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise at the sites of the morning attacks in Kyiv

Recall

Earlier, media reportedthat during the February 7 missile attack, Russia allegedly tried to use its ZM22 Zircon "hypersonic" missile to hit targets in Kyiv.