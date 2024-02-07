Found debris with markings and special characteristics: Ruvin on the work of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise at the sites of the morning attacks in Kyiv

Specialists from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have already started working at the sites in the capital of Ukraine that were damaged by the morning missile strike by Russia. Remnants have already been found that will allow us to identify the weapon used in the attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his tg-channel , according to UNN.

The damage is being inspected, all circumstances are being recorded, and parts and fragments of Russian missiles are being collected for further identification and analysis. Some of the objects of research found in connection with this night attack are marked and have special characteristics. This will help to quickly investigate and provide law enforcement agencies with all possible information - Ruvin said.

On behalf of the staff of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, I expressed my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The number of casualties as a result of the enemy missile attack on Kyiv increased to four.

Results of research on Russia's recent massive strikes should also become an evidence base for the International Criminal Court - Ruvin