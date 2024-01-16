Results of research on Russia's recent massive strikes should also become an evidence base for the International Criminal Court - Ruvin

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101000 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111991 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142051 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138985 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177035 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171954 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283947 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167251 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 47308 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 36428 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 69379 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 38658 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58294 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101020 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283958 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261674 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58294 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142063 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107175 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107148 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123237 views
Actual
Results of research on Russia's recent massive strikes should also become an evidence base for the International Criminal Court - Ruvin

Results of research on Russia's recent massive strikes should also become an evidence base for the International Criminal Court - Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133145 views

The results of research on Russia's recent massive strikes should also serve as an evidence base for the International Criminal Court, said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

After all the studies of the consequences of the recent massive enemy missile strikes on Ukraine are completed, their results should also become the evidence base for the International Criminal Court to bring Russia to justice for its crimes. This was stated by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in a commentary to UNN.

According to him, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are doing everything possible to ensure that the evidence base against Russia is reliable.

"Everyone knows that Russia is a terrorist country, it attacks our civilians and critical infrastructure, killing civilians. At the same time, we need a reliable evidence base to ensure that these actions do not go unpunished. Ukrainian experts are doing their best to provide law enforcement agencies with the most complete information on each case, and unfortunately, there are many of them. These include hits on residential buildings, attacks on energy facilities, Ukraine's port infrastructure and other cases. Our cooperation with the experts and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court allows the latter to see the consequences of the aggressor's actions with their own eyes and draw their own unbiased conclusions.

We feel the support of our foreign partners in our efforts to bring the aggressor country, Russia, to justice in accordance with national and international law. Of course, we always want this support to be even more active and tangible. However, we are united in the belief that the criminals must be held accountable for the war against Ukraine and other more serious crimes against the Ukrainian people, as well as for the enormous damage caused by the war," Ruvin said.

He reminded that since the beginning of the war, the Institute has become a center where Ukrainian and international experts work closely together.

"Since the beginning of the war, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise has become a kind of center where Ukrainian and foreign experts work and coordinate their work to ensure the most effective expert support in the context of investigations of Russian crimes committed against Ukraine.

We closely cooperate with the International Criminal Court, whose field office in Ukraine is the largest of its offices outside The Hague. In addition, our experts are constantly in touch with foreign partners and exchange experience within the framework of our membership in the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes.

In 2017, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise became the first expert institution of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to become a full member of ENFSI. This allowed the conclusions of the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise to be accepted by European colleagues without restrictions, which is especially important now in the context of war," added the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Oleksandr Ruvin: In 2023, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise conducted 30 thousand examinations on the facts of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which will become evidence for the International Criminal Court22.12.23, 12:17 • 420372 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

Contact us about advertising