Expert: protests cannot negate the risks that Russia poses during the war

The Kremlin will continue attempts at terrorist attacks in Kyiv, using mass actions. This was stated by political scientist Taras Zahorodnii and called on participants of rallies to be vigilant, writes UNN.

Expert: protests cannot nullify the risks that Russia poses during the war. When planning such events, it is necessary to take into account: we have a terrorist neighbor who can take advantage of the opportunity and arrange explosions with mass casualties. And Russia is already making such attempts - the expert stated.

According to him, it will be convenient for Russia to do this now, taking advantage of mass gatherings. "Putin has been making special efforts in recent months to demoralize the Ukrainian rear," the expert reminded.

Zahorodnii emphasized that it is necessary not to let the Kremlin use the protests to its advantage.

"It is important not to succumb to any illegal calls: to smash something, to commit any violent acts. Russia will use this for a 'picture' and to discredit Ukraine in Europe. No packages or transfers to such places can be taken. Ukrainian special services will definitely not ask you to do this. But enemy ones can," the political scientist pointed out.

He reminded that this is not the first time Russians have tried to unleash a terrorist war with explosions.

"The SBU prevented bloody terrorist attacks in Kyiv in May and October last year. In the vast majority of cases, the Service works proactively: most terrorist attacks are prevented at the preparation stage. And this is an important area of work for any special service. And here the SBU confirmed its high professional level, neutralizing most Russian saboteurs. But Russia's key goal remains unchanged - to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine," Zahorodnii emphasized.

Addition

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Russia has launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine, using the factor of "anti-corruption protests." The Kremlin involves controlled media, bloggers, and influencers in the West to spread narratives about the crisis in Ukrainian society and an "anti-American coup."

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia is trying to use internal protests in Ukraine, related to the adoption of Law No. 12414, as a tool to undermine national stability.

Recall

On the evening of July 23, the SBU prevented another terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv. A woman who tried to blow up a cafe with two improvised explosive devices was then detained. Russian special services planned to remotely detonate the explosives during the evening rush hour.