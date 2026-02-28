Exiled Iranian Prince Pahlavi thanked Trump for "humanitarian intervention"

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Cyrus Pahlavi, son of the last Shahanshah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - addressed the people of Iran, calling on them to prepare for the final battle, and also thanked US President Donald Trump for "humanitarian intervention." Pahlavi wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

We stand at a crucial moment. The aid that the President of the United States promised to the brave people of Iran has finally arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention, and its target is the Islamic Republic, its repressive apparatus and killing machine, not the great country and people of Iran. However, despite the arrival of this aid, the final victory will still be ours. It is we, the Iranian people, who will finish this matter in the last battle. The time to return to the streets is approaching - Pahlavi wrote.

He also addressed the police and security forces, noting that they swore to protect Iran and the Iranian people, not the Islamic Republic and its leaders.

Your duty is to protect the people, not the regime that has held our homeland hostage through repression and crimes. Join the nation and help ensure a stable and safe transition. Otherwise, you will sink with the broken ship of Khamenei and his regime - Pahlavi added.

He also addressed Trump, stating that the noble nation of Iran has bravely endured for almost two months, despite brutal repression and killings by the regime.

Now I urge you to exercise maximum caution to preserve the lives of civilians and my compatriots. The people of Iran are your natural ally, as is the free world, and they will not forget your help in the most difficult period of Iran's modern history - Pahlavi noted.

In addition, he stated that the Iranian people must focus on the ultimate goal: the reconquest of Iran.

I ask you to stay in your homes for now and remain calm and safe. Be vigilant and ready to return to the streets for the final action at the appropriate time, which I will inform you about precisely. Follow my messages on social networks and satellite media. If the internet and satellite are cut off, I will contact you using radio waves. We are very close to final victory. I want to be with you as soon as possible to reconquer and rebuild Iran together - the prince summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed US involvement in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never have nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, noting that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.