Exchange rates for April 28: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.7513/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.75/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.38/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.10/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.97-41.35, the euro at UAH 47.87-47.10, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.60;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.45-41.55, the euro at UAH 47.50-47.70, the zloty at UAH 10.90-11.05;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.80-41.83/USD and UAH 47.47-47.48/EUR, respectively.

On April 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.6890/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck.