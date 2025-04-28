Exchange rates for April 28: hryvnia continues to devalue

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7376 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13050 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22314 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51012 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96353 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88435 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64741 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130081 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66804 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52032 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1m/s
36%
762 mm
Popular news

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 14561 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 12476 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 12782 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 8582 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 10853 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 7394 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130085 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 107676 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 136417 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 186728 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96357 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 41217 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 76736 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 67607 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 71230 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

Exchange rates for April 28: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.75 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is also set at 47.38 UAH/EUR, and the Polish zloty exchange rate is 11.10 UAH/PLN.

Exchange rates for April 28: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.7513/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.75/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.38/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.10/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.97-41.35, the euro at UAH 47.87-47.10, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.60;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.45-41.55, the euro at UAH 47.50-47.70, the zloty at UAH 10.90-11.05;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.80-41.83/USD and UAH 47.47-47.48/EUR, respectively.

        NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details27.04.25, 16:41 • 11209 views

        Addition

        On April 25, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.6890/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        Euro
        United States dollar
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.97
        Bitcoin
        $94,600.40
        S&P 500
        $5,515.95
        Tesla
        $285.47
        Газ TTF
        $32.43
        Золото
        $3,294.66
        Ethereum
        $1,804.24