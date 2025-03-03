Exchange rate for March 3: National Bank strengthens the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at 41.43 UAH/USD, strengthening the hryvnia by 8 kopecks. The euro is set at 43.11 UAH, and the dollar is trading at 41.55-41.60 UAH on the interbank market.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4313 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.43 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.11 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:00 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.80 and sold for UAH 41.25 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.67 and sold for UAH 43.00 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.92, and the euro at UAH 43.60-43.94.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.55 - 41.60 for the dollar and UAH 43.26-43.30 for the euro, respectively.
