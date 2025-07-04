Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense served with suspicion notice for official negligence causing damages of about UAH 2 billion

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:45 AM • 938 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:29 AM • 3520 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 23620 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 86212 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 156426 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 146997 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 154686 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 96712 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 91244 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44421 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.4m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)July 4, 02:01 AM • 23927 views
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 10259 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 47757 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 47682 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 7210 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 128275 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 133768 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 127319 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 139766 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 184923 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 48242 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 123728 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 101879 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 105309 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 107993 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense served with suspicion notice for official negligence causing damages of about UAH 2 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

A former official of the Ministry of Defense has been served with a suspicion notice for official negligence and using forged documents. His actions led to state losses of about UAH 2 billion due to the unjustified inclusion of VAT in fuel supply contracts.

Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense served with suspicion notice for official negligence causing damages of about UAH 2 billion

A former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of official negligence and the use of forged documents (Part 2 of Article 367, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) with damages exceeding UAH 2 billion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the suspect concluded 76 agreements with a number of business entities for the supply of fuel and lubricants for special purpose equipment for state needs, totaling over UAH 17 billion. More than UAH 2 billion in value-added tax was groundlessly included in this amount, in violation of legal requirements.

- the message says.

It is noted that such actions by the former official caused significant damage to the state.

During the pre-trial investigation, business entities reimbursed more than UAH 1.8 billion.

The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, is being carried out by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation's Main Investigation Department with operational support from the State Bureau of Investigation's Operational Department.

Commander of the SBGS unit received a verdict for substandard helmets worth UAH 36 million: details04.07.25, 11:31 • 1063 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9