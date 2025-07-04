Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense served with suspicion notice for official negligence causing damages of about UAH 2 billion

A former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of official negligence and the use of forged documents (Part 2 of Article 367, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) with damages exceeding UAH 2 billion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the suspect concluded 76 agreements with a number of business entities for the supply of fuel and lubricants for special purpose equipment for state needs, totaling over UAH 17 billion. More than UAH 2 billion in value-added tax was groundlessly included in this amount, in violation of legal requirements. - the message says.

It is noted that such actions by the former official caused significant damage to the state.

During the pre-trial investigation, business entities reimbursed more than UAH 1.8 billion.

The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, is being carried out by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation's Main Investigation Department with operational support from the State Bureau of Investigation's Operational Department.

Commander of the SBGS unit received a verdict for substandard helmets worth UAH 36 million: details