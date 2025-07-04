Commander of the SBGS unit received a verdict for substandard helmets worth UAH 36 million: details

The court found the commander of one of the military units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine guilty of negligent attitude to service under martial law. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

This concerns the purchase of helmets for 36 million hryvnias. In court, prosecutors proved that the commander showed official negligence during the conclusion and execution of the contract for the supply of ballistic helmets. As a result, the military unit received low-quality helmets.

The commander was found guilty under Part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment with a probation period of 2 years.

In addition, the court is considering a case against the director of the company who supplied low-quality ballistic helmets to the State Border Guard Service unit.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that two officers in Kyiv region were notified of suspicion of concealing a soldier's suicide. Due to the falsification of the official investigation, the family was unreasonably paid 15 million UAH.