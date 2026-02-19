Ex-Minister Halushchenko received $13 million in 4 years in office - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office continue to identify new members of the criminal organization exposed during Operation "Midas". In particular, former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko received almost $13 million over 4 years while in office. This is reported by UNN with reference to NABU.

Details

As the investigation established, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of Great Britain), at the initiative of the participants of the criminal organization exposed by NABU and SAP in November 2025, a fund was registered, which was supposed to attract about $100 million in "investments".

The "investors" were other defendants in the case – Timur Mindich (aka "Carlson") and Oleksandr Tsukerman (aka "Sugarman"). They called the former Minister of Energy, and later - of Justice, Herman Halushchenko "Sigismund".

Also among the "investors" of the fund was the family of the suspect. To conceal his involvement in the scheme, companies were registered in the Marshall Islands in the name of the ex-minister's ex-wife and children, according to the investigation materials.

Through these structures, over $7.4 million was legalized, and another over 1.3 million francs and 2.4 million euros were transferred to Halushchenko's family in Switzerland. Part of the money was spent on children's education, the rest was deposited.

Also, on the "tapes", the defendants in the case discussed the issue of "Sigismund" (aka Halushchenko) being able to "disappear somewhere as an ambassador."

Recall

On February 15, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.

SAP and NABU, as part of the "Midas" case, notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In court, SAP requested for ex-minister Halushchenko a pre-trial detention measure in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of 425 million hryvnias.

Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko in the form of detention with an alternative bail of 200 million hryvnias.