Ex-head of the State Border Guard Service, suspected of smuggling, dismissed from military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Former head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deyneko, suspected of smuggling, was dismissed from military service due to health reasons. The medical grounds are not disclosed, but the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service noted that Deyneko had severe injuries.

Ex-head of the State Border Guard Service, suspected of smuggling, dismissed from military service

Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko, who is suspected of involvement in cigarette smuggling, has been dismissed from military service, but the specific medical grounds for the decision are not disclosed due to legal requirements. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

By order of February 2, Lieutenant General Serhiy Deyneko was dismissed from military service. The procedure for dismissal from military service is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and the Regulations on the Passage of Military Service by Citizens of Ukraine in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The above-mentioned documents, among other circumstances, also define the state of health.

- Demchenko said.

According to the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, medical information is not subject to disclosure. At the same time, he noted that medical examinations of servicemen are conducted by relevant commissions, which are independent in determining the degree of a person's health.

To avoid any speculation on this topic, I can additionally add that during his military service in defense of the country, Serhiy Deyneko suffered injuries, including a severe mine-blast injury. The consequences of the injuries included repeated surgical interventions, as well as long-term consequences.

- added the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

In addition, Andriy Demchenko denied information that Serhiy Deyneko allegedly left the territory of Ukraine.

Also today, some information resources spread information that Deyneko left the territory of Ukraine. This is not true.

 - he emphasized.

Recall

A bail of 10 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko, suspected of systematic bribery. NABU and SAP exposed him and a current official of the State Border Guard Service for receiving undue benefits.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko will present new candidates for the position of head of the State Border Guard Service.

Alla Kiosak

