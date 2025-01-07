Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov appointed pro bono advisor to Umerov

Kubrakov's experience should help improve the supply and logistics system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated this on Facebook.

Details

He appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as his pro bono advisor. His experience as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Head of Ukravtodor is important and will help improve the supply and logistics system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Umerov said.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is confident that Kubrakov's state and practical experience will contribute to improving the efficiency of defense processes and strengthening our defense capabilities.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ukrainian parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction amid reports of his potential appointment as head of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Defense Minister Umerov announced ensuring stable supplies of military aid for 2025. The United States provides 50% of the aid, European partners more than 40%, and the rest comes from other countries and Ukraine's own contributions.

The Ministry of Defense told at what stage is the digital reform of the military commission