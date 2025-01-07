ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145915 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126520 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110483 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104440 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov appointed pro bono advisor to Umerov

Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov appointed pro bono advisor to Umerov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23560 views

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as his pro bono advisor. The former deputy prime minister's experience will be used to improve the supply and logistics system in the Armed Forces.

Kubrakov's experience should help improve the supply and logistics system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated this on Facebook.

Details

He appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as his pro bono advisor. His experience as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Head of Ukravtodor is important and will help improve the supply and logistics system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- Umerov said.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is confident that  Kubrakov's state and practical experience will contribute to improving the efficiency of defense processes and strengthening our defense capabilities.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ukrainian parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction amid reports of his potential appointment as head of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Defense Minister Umerov announced ensuring stable supplies of military aid for 2025. The United States provides 50% of the aid, European partners more than 40%, and the rest comes from other countries and Ukraine's own contributions.

The Ministry of Defense told at what stage is the digital reform of the military commission03.01.25, 20:50 • 24581 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising