The Ministry of Defense told at what stage is the digital reform of the military commission

The first stage of the reform of the MEC will take place by February 28. The Ministry of Defense will make an electronic referral to the MLC and there will be no need to physically go to the MLC. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has proposed a reform. Its meaning is simple. We separate the medical examination from the administrative decision. We are not forcing people to undergo a medical examination in certain military medical facilities, but unblocking the possibility for people to undergo a medical examination wherever they find it convenient," Chernogorenko said.

She noted that the Ministry of Defense will make its part of the work digital.

"We are digitizing the conclusion of this medical examination - it will be a medical report, it will be recorded in the electronic healthcare system, and sent to the administrative part, which will also be digital. The Ministry of Defense will make its part of the work digital. There, the military qualification commission will actually route the data that is available on the medical examination in order for this person to perform this or that job," Chernogorenko said.

She spoke about the first stage of the reform.

"The first stage of the reform will take place by February 28 - it is entirely on the side of the Ministry of Defense. We will make an electronic referral, so there will be no need to physically go to the MCC, stand in lines, wait for a piece of paper. We will make it digital, you can download it in Reserve+, or get it physically at the MCC. It is up to the person. We are digitizing the resolution on the military registration and enlistment commission," Chernogorenko explained.

Then, according to her, the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Health will do the part that concerns general civilian medical facilities.

"In general, my ideal picture of the world is of a person liable for military service in a convenient facility, with a doctor he trusts, undergoing an annual checkup, and this will have a good impact on diagnostics and people will be more likely to visit a doctor," she said.

Addendum

In December 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that, together with the Ministry of Health, they had launched a reform of the military medical examination, which makes it possible to undergo a medical examination in any civilian health care facility of their choice.

The reform envisages that medical examinations will be conducted by civilian doctors who will enter their conclusions directly into the Electronic Healthcare System (EHS). The information from the EHSS will be automatically transferred to the electronic system of the Ministry of Defense in a matter of minutes.

At the same time, military medical commissions will receive only medical data without identifying the person. This guarantees objectivity and impartiality in making decisions on fitness for service.

Each stage of the process will have a digital trace - the conclusions of doctors and medical examiners will be recorded using electronic signatures and stored in the Oberig registry.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health also presented a draft reform of military medical commissions (MMCs), which is to be completed in November 2025.