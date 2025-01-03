The Ministry of Defense told at what stage is the digital reform of the military commission

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156696 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132307 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139584 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137189 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111768 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168550 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104653 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136668 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136072 views
05:55 PM • 70026 views
06:08 PM • 104779 views
06:35 PM • 106984 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156696 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176922 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168550 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 196064 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 185153 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136074 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 136670 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 144679 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136197 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153238 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24582 views

The Ministry of Defense is introducing an electronic referral to the VLC, which can be obtained without visiting the TCC. The reform provides for the possibility of undergoing a medical examination in any civilian medical facility of one's choice.

The first stage of the reform of the MEC will take place by February 28. The Ministry of Defense will make an electronic referral to the MLC and there will be no need to physically go to the MLC. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has proposed a reform. Its meaning is simple. We separate the medical examination from the administrative decision. We are not forcing people to undergo a medical examination in certain military medical facilities, but unblocking the possibility for people to undergo a medical examination wherever they find it convenient," Chernogorenko said.

She noted that the Ministry of Defense will make its part of the work digital.

"We are digitizing the conclusion of this medical examination - it will be a medical report, it will be recorded in the electronic healthcare system, and sent to the administrative part, which will also be digital. The Ministry of Defense will make its part of the work digital. There, the military qualification commission will actually route the data that is available on the medical examination in order for this person to perform this or that job," Chernogorenko said.

She spoke about the first stage of the reform.

"The first stage of the reform will take place by February 28 - it is entirely on the side of the Ministry of Defense. We will make an electronic referral, so there will be no need to physically go to the MCC, stand in lines, wait for a piece of paper. We will make it digital, you can download it in Reserve+, or get it physically at the MCC. It is up to the person. We are digitizing the resolution on the military registration and enlistment commission," Chernogorenko explained.

Then, according to her, the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Health will do the part that concerns general civilian medical facilities.

"In general, my ideal picture of the world is of a person liable for military service in a convenient facility, with a doctor he trusts, undergoing an annual checkup, and this will have a good impact on diagnostics and people will be more likely to visit a doctor," she said.

Addendum

In December 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that, together with the Ministry of Health, they had launched a reform of the military medical examination, which makes it possible to undergo a medical examination in any civilian health care facility of their choice.

The reform envisages that medical examinations will be conducted by civilian doctors who will enter their conclusions directly into the Electronic Healthcare System (EHS). The information from the EHSS will be automatically transferred to the electronic system of the Ministry of Defense in a matter of minutes.

At the same time, military medical commissions will receive only medical data without identifying the person. This guarantees objectivity and impartiality in making decisions on fitness for service.

Each stage of the process will have a digital trace - the conclusions of doctors and medical examiners will be recorded using electronic signatures and stored in the Oberig registry.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health also presented a draft reform of military medical commissions (MMCs), which is to be completed in November 2025.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising