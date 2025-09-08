$41.220.13
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 5452 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM • 11515 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 33551 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 25527 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 22297 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24184 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25573 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26277 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29436 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Everything indicates that Putin's plans will not be limited to Ukraine - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1746 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin's imperialistic plans will not be limited to Ukraine. He called on European allies to seek new partnerships due to changing relations with the United States.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that everything indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's imperialistic plans will not end with Ukraine, but will begin there, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Merz called on European allies to re-evaluate their interests and actively seek new partnerships around the world as their relationship with the US changes.

We in Europe must adjust our interests – without false nostalgia

– he said at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin.

He added that while the US remains an important partner, this relationship has become less obvious as Washington conditions its ties on specific interests and topics.

US cuts security assistance programs for countries bordering Russia - FT04.09.25, 21:24 • 6815 views

Antonina Tumanova

