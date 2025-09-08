Everything indicates that Putin's plans will not be limited to Ukraine - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin's imperialistic plans will not be limited to Ukraine. He called on European allies to seek new partnerships due to changing relations with the United States.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that everything indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's imperialistic plans will not end with Ukraine, but will begin there, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Merz called on European allies to re-evaluate their interests and actively seek new partnerships around the world as their relationship with the US changes.
We in Europe must adjust our interests – without false nostalgia
He added that while the US remains an important partner, this relationship has become less obvious as Washington conditions its ties on specific interests and topics.
