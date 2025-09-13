$41.310.10
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Everyone who seeks an end to this war must do what is necessary to stop the Russian war machine – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions pressure against Russia, especially regarding oil and energy trade. He noted that Europe has already reduced its dependence on Russian energy carriers and called on the United States for a strong sanctions and tariff policy.

Everyone who seeks an end to this war must do what is necessary to stop the Russian war machine – Zelenskyy

Everyone who seeks an end to the war in Ukraine must do what is necessary to stop the Russian war machine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this week alone there have been "three sanction steps": from the United Kingdom, Japan, and New Zealand. In addition, the European Union extended personal sanctions against Russians.

It is important that pressure against Russia is maintained and intensified in all jurisdictions, and one of the key targets for our actions is Russian trade in oil and other energy resources. Sanctions – and our sanction proposals form the basis of partners' decisions – are directed against the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet: against tanker captains, against insurers, against market operators who trade with Russia

- said the head of state.

He emphasized the need to reduce the consumption of Russian oil, "and this will certainly reduce Russia's ability to wage war."

Much is being done, and our long-range steps are most effective, as is the accuracy of Ukrainian soldiers. The sanctions that work fastest are the strikes of our soldiers

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that over the years of this war, Europe has moved from almost complete dependence on Russian energy resources, primarily gas, to a more autonomous life – with different suppliers.

"We see the position of the United States of America, and this position should be heard by everyone who still chooses supplies from Russia, and not from other partners. Everyone who seeks an end to this war must do what is necessary to stop the Russian war machine. We also count on strong steps from the United States, together with everyone – a strong sanction and tariff policy. That which will be an argument for many in the world," the President summarized.

Recall

The United States of America can push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

