Evasion of mobilization and illegal transportation of persons across the state border: the prosecutor's office notified 34 persons of suspicion

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with investigators from the National Police of Ukraine, with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine, served notices of suspicion to 34 individuals for evading mobilization and illegally transporting people across the state border, including a lawyer and a former head of an inter-district medical-social expert commission (MSEC). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General continues to systematically counter evasion of mobilization and illegal transportation of persons across the state border. Today, August 20, prosecutors, together with investigators from the National Police of Ukraine, with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine, served notices of suspicion to 34 individuals. - the report states.

Among the suspects is a lawyer from Zaporizhzhia who demanded and received 5.5 thousand US dollars from a conscript for assistance in deferring mobilization based on an act establishing permanent care for his mother.

She was supposed to arrange for the military medical commission to be passed without the man's actual presence. To "resolve" these issues, the suspect planned to influence officials and civil servants of state and local authorities. Her actions are qualified as abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors are preparing a motion for her pre-trial detention. - the prosecutor's office adds.

Also, in Poltava region, an organized group led by the head of an inter-district MSEC was exposed, which organized a criminal scheme for establishing and extending disability groups for citizens.

The participants of the scheme forged a package of medical documents and issued fictitious referrals to the MSEC. Based on these, the organizer of the scheme issued a certificate of disability. The cost of the service ranged from UAH 10,000 to USD 2,000. The organizer was served with a notice of suspicion for receiving undue benefit as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Among the suspects are also 10 "clients", 2 participants of the organized group, and 6 accomplices. - the prosecutor's office noted.

Depending on the participation and role of each in the illegal activity, their actions were qualified as:

giving undue benefit to an official (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

receiving undue benefit as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

abetting the receipt of undue benefit by an organizer (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"In total, 19 individuals have been served with notices of suspicion. Facts of transferring undue benefit for establishing a disability group for 43 individuals have been documented. The prosecutor's office initiated reviews of the indicated disability groups for these individuals. Currently, 17 decisions have been canceled. Also, prosecutors, together with investigators and operational officers of the National Police of Ukraine, served notices of suspicion to 11 conscripts for evading military service - Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Two servicemen - for evading military service and fraud (Part 4 of Article 409, Part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The latter provided the command of the military unit with forged documents that provide grounds for discharge from military service," the OGP adds.

In addition, in Chernivtsi region, the activities of a group of individuals who created fictitious transport companies and illegally transported 96 men across the border under the guise of drivers of international and humanitarian transportation were stopped. Three individuals were served with notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the Central Medical-Social Expert Commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and seven of his accomplices for abuse of office. According to the investigation, they systematically issued disability certificates to citizens who, in fact, had no legal grounds for it.