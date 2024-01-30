Eurovision Song Contest 2024: in which semi-final will Ukraine's representative perform

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52627 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114677 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120393 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162619 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176479 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76318 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53884 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89546 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49937 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 29941 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233412 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114677 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96996 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100051 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116627 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117316 views
Actual
Eurovision Song Contest 2024: in which semi-final will Ukraine's representative perform

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: in which semi-final will Ukraine's representative perform

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27811 views

The draw for the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has determined that Ukraine will perform in the first part of the first semi-final on May 7.

On Tuesday, January 30, the first solemn event of Eurovision 2024 took place in Malmö, Sweden: the ceremony of handing over the symbolic keys to the host city of this year's contest and the draw of the semifinalists. According to the results of the draw, the representative of Ukraine will perform in the first part of the first semifinal on May 7, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

The Mayor of Liverpool, the host city of last year's contest, Steve Rotheram, handed over the official Eurovision keys to the Mayor of Malmö, Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, marking the official handover to the new host city of the Eurovision Song Contest. Among the keys in the bundle was a "Liverpool key" in the shape of an anchor, a symbol of Odesa, the twin city of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest capital, to commemorate the fact that last year's Eurovision Song Contest was hosted by the United Kingdom on behalf of Ukraine.

The key features two Liver birds, the symbol of Liverpool, a yellow submarine, a vinyl record symbolizing Liverpool's status as a UNESCO City of Music, the iconic Liver Buildings and the inscription "United by Music". The keys are decorated in the iconic Eurovision colors, created by six independent craftsmen from across Liverpool, and designed by Neil Keating. The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 symbol is 30 cm high and weighs 300 grams.

The draw, in particular, determined in which of the two semifinals the Big Five countries (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and Sweden, the winner of Eurovision 2023, will vote. In the first semi-final, the UK, Germany, and Sweden will cast their votes. France, Italy and Spain will vote on May 9.

In the first semi-final, on May 7, they will compete with a representative from Ukraine for the right to advance to the grand final of the competition:

Image

Participants from the following countries will sing in the second semifinal on May 9:

Image

The order of the participants' performances in the semifinals will be announced later.

It is worth noting that the Eurovision organizers decided to keep the slogan of last year's contest, "United by Music," for the future.

As a reminder, on February 3, it will be announced who will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. The broadcast of the pre-show of the National Selection will start at 17:30, and the final - at 18:00.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Culture
katrin-shternfeldt-dzhammeKatrin Sternfeldt Jammeh
stiv-roteramSteve Rotheram
unescoUNESCO
liverpoolLiverpool
suspilneSuspilne
malmoMalmö
great-britainGreat Britain
franceFrance
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising