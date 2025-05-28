European Commissioner believes that the first cluster in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU could be opened as early as June

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that all clusters in the negotiations on accession to the EU with Ukraine can be opened this year, and is optimistic that Cluster 1 can be opened in June. She stated this at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"I see an opportunity to open all clusters this year, but we need to work very hard. So, one is the screening process, which we have already conducted, the screening report of clusters 1, 2 and 6 to the Council (EU). Ukraine, as well as Moldova, have provided the documents necessary to move forward. Now the Council (EU) has all the elements to make a decision. And we hope it happens quickly," Kos said.

She added that "screening processes for all other clusters are already underway." "And we hope that all screening reports will be ready in September - early October," the European Commissioner said.

"Yes, I am optimistic that we will be able to open Cluster 1 not only for Ukraine, but also for Moldova during the Polish Presidency - Kos summed up.

Let us add that on January 1, 2025, Poland began its presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will last for six months - until July 1, 2025.