Europe seeks to ensure Ukraine has a strong position in peace talks - Costa
Kyiv • UNN
António Costa stated that Europe seeks to ensure Ukraine has a strong position in peace talks. The EU will strengthen Ukraine's defense with political, financial, and military support.
European Council President Antoniu Costa after the summit of the "coalition of the willing" said that Europe is striving to ensure Ukraine's strong position in future peace negotiations, reports UNN.
... Russia needs to demonstrate real political will to stop the war. We strive to ensure Ukraine's strong position in future peace negotiations -
According to him, the EU is actively contributing to the strengthening of Ukraine and increasing its defense through political, financial and military support to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.
Let us remind
The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees to achieve a lasting peace. He also focused on the need to increase arms production in Europe.