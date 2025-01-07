Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has warned that European countries may soon find themselves under “strong pressure” to reach a peace agreement with Russia.

He spoke about this during a speech at the Meeting of French Ambassadors in Paris and wrote in X, reports UNN.

Details

We may soon face considerable pressure to conclude a deal with Moscow. But what type of agreement could a reasonable Europe accept? Certainly not one that would allow Moscow to regain strength. Europe is much stronger than Russian leaders think. russia is much weaker than many Europeans believe - Sikorsky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine deserves peace, but that this peace must be achieved on fair terms, not through surrender. He noted that setting strict time limits for support would only encourage Russia to continue the war.

Instead, he said, every effort should be made to strengthen Kyiv's position in future negotiations.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that for Ukraine, a just peace means, among other things, serious security guarantees and a strong army.

Podoliak recently rejected's assumption that negotiations with Russia are underway.