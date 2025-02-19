Europe is united as never before in supporting Ukraine: Shmyhal talks to Tusk

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the conversation was "productive." In particular, the Ukrainian prime minister thanked his Polish counterpart for supporting the 16th package of sanctions approved at the level of EU ambassadors.

They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including military logistics. Among the topics of conversation was progress in Ukraine's European integration. We appreciate the support of our Polish colleagues in many issues. I am convinced that Europe is united as never before in supporting Ukraine - Shmyhal wrote.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Polish edition of Defence24 saidthat the top leadership of the Russian Federation has always tried and will try to drive a wedge in the relations between Ukraine and Poland. According to him, from the first days of the war, Poland provided Ukraine with maximum support.

The day before, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with US Special Representative Kellogg on the situation in Ukraine. He noted that he expects an increased US military presence in the region and "at least a cessation of hostilities" in Ukraine.