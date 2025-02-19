ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Europe is united as never before in supporting Ukraine: Shmyhal talks to Tusk

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a productive conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. They discussed military logistics, European integration and support for the 16th package of EU sanctions.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the conversation was "productive." In particular, the Ukrainian prime minister thanked his Polish counterpart for supporting the 16th package of sanctions approved at the level of EU ambassadors.

They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including military logistics. Among the topics of conversation was progress in Ukraine's European integration. We appreciate the support of our Polish colleagues in many issues. I am convinced that Europe is united as never before in supporting Ukraine 

- Shmyhal wrote.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Polish edition of Defence24 saidthat the top leadership of the Russian Federation has always tried and will try to drive a wedge in the relations between Ukraine and Poland. According to him, from the first days of the war, Poland provided Ukraine with maximum support.

The day before, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with US Special Representative Kellogg on the situation in Ukraine. He noted that he expects an increased US military presence in the region and "at least a cessation of hostilities" in Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

