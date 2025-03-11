Europe is ready to help achieve a fair and lasting peace - Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is ready to help achieve a fair and lasting peace. His statement followed negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah.
Europe is ready to help achieve a fair and lasting peace. This is how Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
It seems that the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace. And Europe is ready to help achieve a fair and lasting peace
The President of France welcomed the progress in the negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah regarding a possible 30-day ceasefire. Macron stated that it is now Russia's turn, and France supports a lasting peace with security guarantees for Ukraine.
