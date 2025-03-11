"Significant breakthrough": Starmer commented on the new agreement between the USA and Ukraine regarding the ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the agreement reached between the USA and Ukraine for a 30-day ceasefire. He urged Russia to agree to halt hostilities and announced a meeting of leaders regarding further steps.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, welcomes the agreement reached between officials from Ukraine and the USA following talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He announced this on social media X, reports UNN.
Details
Starmer, in particular, congratulated the head of the White House, Donald Trump, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on this "remarkable breakthrough."
This is an important moment for peace in Ukraine, and we all need to double our efforts to achieve a lasting and secure peace as soon as possible
He reiterated the words of representatives of the American and Ukrainian delegations that the ball is now in Russia's court.
"Russia must also agree to a ceasefire and end hostilities. This Saturday, I will convene leaders to discuss the next steps. We are ready to help end this war in a fair and lasting way that allows Ukraine to enjoy its freedom," added Starmer.
Recall
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.
In turn, the United States will immediately lift the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in the Joint Statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah.
